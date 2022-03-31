Gainesville man arrested after sexually assaulting a teenager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a teenager.

According to Gainesville police, 26-year-old James Cieply assaulted the girl on multiple occasions.

Cieply is charged with sexual assault of a person under the age of 18. Per the report, he first abused the girl in June of last year at his home.

The girl then moved out of state. He abused her again when visiting her a few months later.

