Gainesville woman arrested after threatening boaters with a gun at Lake Santa Fe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County deputies say she threatened people with a gun at Lake Santa Fe.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52-year-old Cynthia Malott on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the victims were fishing on their boat when Malott started to yell at them.

They say she told them they could not fish there before coming back with a long gun.

The victims ducked for cover because they thought the gun was a rifle.

Deputies later found a BB air rifle matching the description of the weapon used.

