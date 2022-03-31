Gator lacrosse team routs Mercer, 19-5, extends winning streak to five

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -Freshman attacker Emma Lopinto scored five goals to lead the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team to its fifth straight win, a 19-5 blowout of Mercer on Wednesday afternoon in Macon, Georgia. Florida improves to 7-4 overall and drops Mercer to 5-3.

Lopinto scored three of her goals in a span of 2 minutes, 5 seconds spanning the first and second quarters, helping Florida stretch from a 3-2 lead to a 6-2 lead. Danielle Pavinelli scored twice, and Maggi Hall tallied a hat trick for the Gators.

Leading 9-4 at halftime, Florida wasn’t satisfied there, and outscored Mercer 10-1 after the break. Goalkeeper Sarah Reznick held strong in net, delivering 12 saves for a .706 save percentage.

Florida opens AAC conference play Sunday with a road game at Cincinnati at 11 a.m.

