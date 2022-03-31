Advertisement

Gator lacrosse team routs Mercer, 19-5, extends winning streak to five

Florida led 9-4 at halftime, and outscored Mercer 10-1 after the break
Gators extend winning streak to five
Gators extend winning streak to five(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -Freshman attacker Emma Lopinto scored five goals to lead the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team to its fifth straight win, a 19-5 blowout of Mercer on Wednesday afternoon in Macon, Georgia. Florida improves to 7-4 overall and drops Mercer to 5-3.

Lopinto scored three of her goals in a span of 2 minutes, 5 seconds spanning the first and second quarters, helping Florida stretch from a 3-2 lead to a 6-2 lead. Danielle Pavinelli scored twice, and Maggi Hall tallied a hat trick for the Gators.

Leading 9-4 at halftime, Florida wasn’t satisfied there, and outscored Mercer 10-1 after the break. Goalkeeper Sarah Reznick held strong in net, delivering 12 saves for a .706 save percentage.

Florida opens AAC conference play Sunday with a road game at Cincinnati at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Gainesville
UPDATE: Driver and victim identified in Alachua County pedestrian death

Latest News

Florida pitcher Hunter Barco (12) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty...
UF baseball team squanders ninth inning lead and falls to Georgia, 7-6
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
Gator gymnastics team advances to NCAA Regional Final behind two 10.0′s by Trinity Thomas
Florida defensive back Joe Haden waves his arms to get fans to cheeer during the first half of...
UF announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Class
Santa Fe H.S., Wednesday
Santa Fe baseball team clobbers Eastside via run-rule
Raiders takes down Rams, 10-0