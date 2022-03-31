Hundreds of wrecks on Starke Bypass since opening, BCSO looking into changes

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since opening in 2019, there have been over 130 wrecks on the Starke Bypass.

The road, also known as State Route 223, opened just over two years ago to help ease traffic in the city. Bruce Spencer lives in the county and he says getting around downtown is much easier since the 7 miles around the city officially opened.

“We just planned around it, because it was so much of a mess because it wasn’t worth it to come into town. So now a five minute trip into town which use to be thirty minutes to an hour, it’s much better,” said Spencer.

The first full year that the alternate US HWY 301 route opened, it was the cite of over thirty wrecks. Deputy Chief Brad Smith of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says in 2021 that number almost doubled.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in accidents when it first opened up there was about thirty accidents within the first year, that doubled in the second year and we’re not seeing any relief at this point,” said the Deputy Chief.

BCSO officials say they are working with state and local representatives along with FDOT on potential changes on the road to help curtail the numerous wrecks that could turn into more and more deaths.

‘If we need to slow some of the speeds down or maybe divert some of the semi traffic into the right lane as opposed to having them in both lanes maybe some of those things could benefit this, like I said the main focus is traffic safety,” said Smith.

While safety is important, Spencer is worried about the costs of updating the rather new road expansion. When first completed the cost of the project was $90 million.

“I feel like that’s an unnecessary expenditure of money. We already have got it at this point, figure out what really is the case of the problem and safety. Unfortunately, I feel it’s mostly the drivers out there not paying attention,” said Spencer.

Unless something changes, only time will tell how many more cars will collide, causing injury and even death on this 7-mile stretch of road around the city of Starke.

