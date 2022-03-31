Advertisement

Inmates to be charged with election crimes after participating in Alachua County Supervisor of Elections registration

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The State Attorney’s Office is filing charging documents against ten inmates accused of illegally casting a ballot or registering to vote.

The cases stem from a program by the elections office to register inmates in the Alachua County Jail for the 2020 elections.

All of the inmates could be charged with felonies including false swearing or submission of false voter registration information as well as unqualified electors willfully voting.

Charging documents have been filed against Xavier L. Artis, Kelvin Bolton, Therris L. Conney, Arthur L. Lang, John B Rivers, Daniel D. Roberts, Leroy J. Ross, Henry T. Shuler III, Christopher T. Wiggins, and Dedrick Baldwin.

The elections office is declining to comment until they are contacted by the state attorney’s office.

