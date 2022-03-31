Long-term impact of COVID-19 stressors studied by University of Florida researchers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s no doubt, isolation can affect a variety of behaviors from your sleep patterns to they way you socially intact, even alcohol consumption.

The long-term effects of these COVID-19 stressors in older adults are being studied by researchers at the University of Florida.

Older adults have been disproportionally affected particularly those of minority race and ethnicity, that’s according to Sara Jo Nixon, Professor in departments of psychiatry, psychology, and neuroscience.

She said, as we come out of the pandemic, some individuals will continue to report pain, attentional deficits, and substance abuse, while others may improve over time.

“Distinguishing those two groups is really important because then we can target prevention and early intervention to really promote healthy aging over time,” Nixon said.

This study is currently in the recruitment process. Individuals between the ages of 65 and 75, who have not contracted COVID to date, are being asked to participate.

Those selected will complete a series of questionnaires over the course of three years. They will also a few noninvasive lab tests to track depression, concentration and other mental functions.

For more information on how to participate call UF’s Neurocognitive Lab at 352-294-4929.

