MCSO dive team finds new evidence as two teens are charged with last Friday’s fatal shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Leandre Cox and 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie for their role in the March 25 murder of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough.

Cox turned himself in on Tuesday and is being charged as the person that pulled the trigger.

For Bowie, he was charged as an accomplice as he tried to help rob McCullough at the 7 Days Food Store.

“But when this scene of these actions happens we cannot blame it on society, but on the parents that do not teach their children well,” said resident Richard Black.

Early Wednesday afternoon the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team searched a nearby pond and they pull out a bloody shirt. Witnesses told TV20 saw them pull a gun out of the water too.

Black added children need their parents to show them love at a young age to prevent tragedies like this.

“Children are needed to be cared for and the caring is the parents.”

Police are still looking for another suspect that is involved in the shooting.

Family and friends are having a candlelight vigil on Thursday at the store around 6pm where they’ll share memories of McCullough who many said was always a good guy.

