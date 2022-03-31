Advertisement

Murder suspect on the loose in Lake City is from Tampa, police says

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police have gathered new details on the search for a murder suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect is from the Tampa area. Officers learned that 25-year-old Katrell Hubbard was in the area and wanted in Hillsborough County.  

On Wednesday, officers tried to pull him over, but he sped off.  Hubbard then crashed his car at the intersection of Duval Street and Main Street and ran away.

Police officers and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but could not find him.  State troopers are also helping with the manhunt.  

