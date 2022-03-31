Murder suspect on the loose in Lake City is from Tampa, police says

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police have gathered new details on the search for a murder suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect is from the Tampa area. Officers learned that 25-year-old Katrell Hubbard was in the area and wanted in Hillsborough County.

On Wednesday, officers tried to pull him over, but he sped off. Hubbard then crashed his car at the intersection of Duval Street and Main Street and ran away.

Police officers and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but could not find him. State troopers are also helping with the manhunt.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after threatening boaters with a gun at Lake Santa Fe

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.