No. 7 Florida completes sweep of season series with No. 22 UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second year in-a-row, the contest between No. 7 Florida and No. 22 UCF was delayed by nearly an hour due to traveling delays for Central Florida. Except this spring, the orange and blue didn’t let the lengthy delay give them any issues.

The Gators (28-5) exploded for six runs in the 2nd inning on just three hits to take full command of the game, and eventually went on to win 10-3 against the Knights (29-8).

The victory was the second in-a-row for the orange and blue this season against the black and gold, and it also secured a sweep of the regular season series.

Elizabeth Hightower (9-1) earned her ninth win of the season. The right handed hurler tossed five complete innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits, along with striking out three Knights and issuing a trio of walks.

All three runs Hightower surrendered came on a pair of triples. She gave up a three-bagger to Katie Burge in the top of the 2nd. That brought home UCF’s first run of the game as Denali Schappacher touched home. The other triple occurred in the top of the 4th. This time, it was Schappacher who did the heavy lifting. She swatted Hightower’s pitch out to left center and just got under the glove of a diving Cheyenne Lindsey. Carson Frier and Shannon Doherty both came in to score, but those were the only runs given up the entire game by the Gators pitching staff.

Florida jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Charla Echols barreled a double to left center which plated Skylar Wallace. Then, two batters later, Raegan Walsh singled to center to score Echols from second. Both rbi hits came on 3-1 counts.

Wallace ended up stealing two bases in the contest, which gives her 30 stole bags on the season in 30 attempts. She also scored three times.

After the game was cut to 2-1 in the top of the 2nd, Hannah Adams got a run back for the Gators with a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to center field for Kendra Falby to tag up from third. Florida then rattled off five more runs in the frame before the third out was finally recorded. Both Katie Kistler and Emily Wilkie drove in two runs in the inning.

With the bases loaded, and now leading 4-1, Kistler ripped a single into right center. Echols and Wallace both came in to make it 6-1. The next batter was Wilkie, and she hit a looping pop fly that drifted toward the left field line and fell in after three UCF defenders couldn’t track it down. Kistler and Lindsey crossed the plate for the final runs of the inning, as Florida ballooned its advantage to 8-1.

Six of the nine starters for Florida recorded a hit and an rbi. Adams lead the team with three rbi. She had the honor of earning her last rbi and final run of the game off a solo home run to right center after being down in the count, 1-2. The orange and blue also had four hits for extra bases - each one was recorded by a different player.

Florida’s victory is the second consecutive one coming against top-25 ranked opponents.

Next up:

The Gators will open a three game series with No. 17 Auburn beginning Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at home.

