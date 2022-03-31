North-Central Florida businesses recovering from tornado damage can now apply for small business loans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in several North-Central Florida counties can now apply for small business loans to help with the cleanup from the March 12th tornado.

Small businesses in Marion, Alachua, Levy, Putnam, and other bordering counties with Marion can apply for the loans.

Three separate loan programs are available, including business physical, economic injury, and home disaster.

Businesses can apply online with SBA at this link

Businesses can also visit the DLOC for one-on-one assistance at the Ocala Public Library located at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470

For questions or assistance, call (800) 659-2955.

