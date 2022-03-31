Ocala Fire Rescue’s Tracy Collins is retiring after 24 years with them

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A long-time crew member of Ocala Fire Rescue is hanging it up and retiring.

Fire Equipment Operator Tracy Collins, who is from Cedar Key, has worked for OFR since June of 1998.

During his 24 year tenure, he served for stations 3, 5, and most recently 6.

