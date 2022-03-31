Ocala police arrests third teen in connection with fatal shooting of Jacorie McCullough

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has arrested another teenager in connection with last week’s murder at a convenience store.

Detective Kyle Kern announced the arrest of 14-year-old Dave Foster Jr.

Foster joins 18-year-old Leandre Cox and 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie as the suspects charged for the murder of Jacorie McCullough.

Ocala police confirmed that dive teams found the possible murder weapon on Wednesday: a handgun wrapped in a shirt. Detective Kern explains the role that Foster had in the murder.

“Both are seen actively trying to take a backpack from the vehicle. Dave Foster Jr. after the shooting takes the backpack and runs away from the scene with the backpack,” said Kern.

Cox is being charged as the person that pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, family and friends are remembering the life of Jacorie McCullough. The planned vigil has been postponed until Saturday at 3 p.m. due to weather conditions.

TRENDING STORY: Murder suspect on the loose in Lake City is from Tampa, police says

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.