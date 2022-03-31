Students from multiple Florida universities will meet astronauts and NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are getting the chance to meet with astronauts and NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

Space shuttle crewmates are inviting university students to Plaza Live for a conversation on the future of space exploration.

The event sponsored by the Smathers Library is Friday for UF, UCF, USF, and Cookman University students.

Tickets are free but seating is limited.

