Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

