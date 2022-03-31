Advertisement

Santa Fe baseball team clobbers Eastside via run-rule

Ram miscues on the mound add up in decisive loss
Raiders take advantage of Ram miscues, reach 10-1 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team kept on rolling with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Eastside on Wednesday. The Raiders (10-1) have extended their winning streak to 10 and haven’t tasted defeat since opening night against North Marion.

Against the Rams, the Raiders put up four runs through three innings and then poured it on, scoring six more runs in the fourth and fifth, with each run courtesy of either a wild pitch or a passed ball. Eastside drops to 3-6 overall.

Santa Fe is scheduled to host 10-2 Forest on Thursday night (weather permitting), while Eastside is set to host Oak Hall.

