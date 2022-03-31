Santa Fe baseball team clobbers Eastside via run-rule

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team kept on rolling with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Eastside on Wednesday. The Raiders (10-1) have extended their winning streak to 10 and haven’t tasted defeat since opening night against North Marion.

Against the Rams, the Raiders put up four runs through three innings and then poured it on, scoring six more runs in the fourth and fifth, with each run courtesy of either a wild pitch or a passed ball. Eastside drops to 3-6 overall.

Santa Fe is scheduled to host 10-2 Forest on Thursday night (weather permitting), while Eastside is set to host Oak Hall.

