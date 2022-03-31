Advertisement

The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park hosts the 32nd annual Stephen Foster Antique Tractor and Engine show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 32nd annual Stephen Foster Antique Tractor and Engine show starts.

The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is hosting the event.

There will be antique farming equipment on display, a tractor pull competition, and several family fun activities and games you can enjoy.

This event will last until Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

