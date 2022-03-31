The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park hosts the 32nd annual Stephen Foster Antique Tractor and Engine show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 32nd annual Stephen Foster Antique Tractor and Engine show starts.

The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is hosting the event.

There will be antique farming equipment on display, a tractor pull competition, and several family fun activities and games you can enjoy.

This event will last until Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

