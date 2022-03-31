TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Spencer Dorosheff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since he was five-years-old, hitting plastic balls with plastic rackets in his grandparents garage, Spencer Dorosheff has been in love with tennis.

“I like the individuality of it,” said Buchholz senior boys tennis player Spencer Dorosheff. “When you’re out on the court you’re by yourself, it’s all up to you. You get all the fame if you win, and it’s all on you if you lose, so that’s kinda the best part about it.”

The Buchholz senior is the number one seeded player on the Bobcats boys tennis team. As a four year starter and captain, Dorosheff is a perfect 10-0 this season.

His impressive record is a combination of his dedication and strong resolve.

“He’s inquisitive,” said Buchholz tennis coach Robert Taylor. He really likes to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. He’s not someone that’s gonna super overpower you but I think what he does is he has a great work ethic and does what he needs to do to get the job done.”

It’s also a big reason why he signed a scholarship to play tennis for the University of North Florida.

“Those guys are really good and I’m definitely gonna have my work cut out for me, but that’s the fun of it, that’s why you wake up every day, and you put in the hours, just trying to be the best.”

Academically, Dorosheff has a 4.1 weighted g.p.a. and co-owns a business with his parents.

“My dad is a bee keeper and we started off selling honey, and we’ve since grown our product line. We now have bees wax candles and honey infused soaps, so it’s been a very good adventure.”

On top of that, He’s also on the home owner’s association board for his neighborhood.

“My neighbor’s the president and I’m pretty good friends with him. Just being in that professional environment and learning how to run a meeting and being around some pretty respectable people has taught me a lot.”

Dorosheff plans to major in business administration at UNF.

