Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - “We heard a loud explosion. We didn’t know what it was. Then we happened to hear and see all kinds of helicopters surrounding this place” said Lin Thompkins.

That is what residents of the Village Pines Campground, along US-19, experienced just before four o’clock when a tractor trailer hit the back of a school bus.

“What was going through my mind is if we can get anybody out. We need to get them out” said campground resident, Jeff Williams.

The bus, full of ten Yankeetown School students, was heading North on US-19 and stopped to unload children.

That is when the tractor trailer, that belongs to Denmark Cargo Solutions from Indiana, did not stop in time.

This resulted in the collision.

The manager of the Village Pines Campground says he was working on the yard when he heard the crash.

“I heard a loud explosion as I was turning to look at the school bus, that had stopped, to make sure the kids were getting off the bus. There were still kids on the bus. To see a school bus accident it is terrifying. So let’s help get these kids off the bus” said manager, Grant Davis.

Davis and other neighbors helped the students off the bus before law enforcement arrived.

Five of those students are injured and two are in critical condition at UF Health Shands.

“Prayers went up. The whole time I was in the bus I was praying” said Williams.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries but the truck driver was not hurt.

FHP is leading the investigation on the incident and will determine if any charges will be filed.

