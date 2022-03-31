UF announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida will be inducting a group of seven former athletes into its Athletic Hall of Fame in October, and the group is as decorated as any in the school’s history. The Class of 2022 includes distinguished athletes representing six different sports. Below is a list of those chosen for the Hall of Fame and their accomplishments.

Jeff Demps (Football, Track & Field): The only UF athlete to win a national title in two different sports, Demps claimed four NCAA individual titles between indoor and outdoor track in the sprint events. On the football field, he helped the Gators to the 2008 BCS title and accumulated 3,592 career rushing yards.

Conor Dwyer (Swimming): An NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year and 12-time All-American, Dwyer captured three national individual titles. He went on to collect three Olympic medals, including golds on the 4x200 meter relay team in both 2012 & 2016, and a bronze in the 200m freestyle in 2016.

Joe Haden (Football): UF’s first true freshman to start at cornerback, Haden started all 40 games of his Gator career. He claimed All-American honors while helping the Gators win the BCS title in 2008. Haden finished his UF career with eight interceptions. He is entering his 13th NFL season.

Michelle Moultrie (Softball): A member of four UF teams that made the Women’s College World Series, Moultrie was SEC Player of the Year in 2012 and finished as Florida’s single season leader in on-base percentage (.519). Moultrie went on to compete for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, earning a silver medal.

Chandler Parsons (Basketball): The first Gator to be voted SEC Player of the Year (2011), Parsons stands 12th on UF’s career scoring list with 1,452 points. He was drafted 38th overall and went on to play nine NBA seasons, averaging 12.7 points per game for his pro career.

Christian Taylor (Track & Field): A four-time NCAA champion in the triple jump, Taylor went on to become the world’s top performer in his signature event. Taylor won Olympic gold medals in the triple jump in both 2012 ad 2016. While at UF, he also helped the team win a pair of NCAA titles.

Mike Zunino (Baseball): Florida’s only Golden Spikes Award winner (2012), Zunino was a two-time First Team All-American catcher for the Gators. His career stats include a .327 average and 47 home runs. Zunino was drafted third overall and made the AL All-Star team in 2021.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted on Friday, October 7 prior to Florida’s home football game against Missouri.

