Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper was awarded the 2022 Home Rule Hero Award

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida mayor is being recognized for his efforts during the 2022 legislative session.

The Florida League of Cities is awarding Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper the 2022 Home Rule Hero Award.

The award goes to local leaders who advocate for their communities throughout the legislative session.

