Bradford County Fire Rescue loses an ambulance unit due to budget cuts

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue is losing an ambulance transport unit due to budget cuts.

The fire department announced the warning of delays in emergency response. Due to mid-year cuts and a hiring freeze, the department is going from five to four units.

On Friday, they are enacting a hybrid plan to help out during periods of high call volume.

