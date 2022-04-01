Advertisement

Florida is being sued by gay rights advocates to stop the parental rights in education bill from going into effect. 

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A piece of legislation sponsored by Senator Dennis Baxley is being challenged in the courts. 

Gay rights advocates are suing the state to stop the parental rights in education bill from going into effect. 

The law forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The federal challenge filed Thursday argues the law violates the first and 14th amendments by discriminating against LGBTQ students.

