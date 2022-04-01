Advertisement

Gator gymnastics team advances to NCAA Regional Final behind two 10.0′s by Trinity Thomas

Thomas recorded a career-high in the all-around (39.875); good scores overall help UF advance
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MARCH 19: 2022 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -A year ago, Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas was limited by an ankle injury in the NCAA postseason. It seems she has made up for lost time. Thomas scored two perfect 10.0′s, the 15th and 16th of her illustrious UF career to lead the Gators to a victory in Thursday’s NCAA Regional Semifinal round in Auburn, Alabama. Florida posted a 198.125 to advance along with Kentucky, Auburn, and Denver.

Thomas also put up scores of 9.975 on beam and 9.900 on vault give her a career-high all-around score of 39.875. Megan Skaggs scored a 39.625 all-around while Leanne Wong contributed a 39.600 to add to the Florida total.

The Gators scored an aggregate of 49.700 on floor, 49.675 on beam, and 49.650 on bars to off-set an off-night on vault. (49.100).

The four remaining schools in the Auburn regional will compete in Saturday’s Regional Final. The top two teams in that meet will move on to NCAA championships in Fort Worth, April 14-16.

