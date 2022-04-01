Marion County Pets: Shaynna, Harley, and Star

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, meet nine-year-old Shaynna. She’s a fun, energetic dog who loves a refreshing splash in a pool and a round or 50 of fetch. Shaynna would love a forever friend who’s just as high-spirited as she is who’s a master at throwing tennis balls.

Next, say good morning to Harley. Harley is a seven-year-old boy who is always up for a walk around the block and meeting new people. If you’re looking to get some more daily steps in, this pup can definitely help you out with that.

Lastly, we have this gorgeous girl Star. She’s been living at the shelter longer than she anticipated since she lost her owner a year ago. Now, she’s ready for a new forever family who will stick with her through her shy period so they can see her shine like her namesake.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

