Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Shaynna, Harley, and Star

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, meet nine-year-old Shaynna. She’s a fun, energetic dog who loves a refreshing splash in a pool and a round or 50 of fetch. Shaynna would love a forever friend who’s just as high-spirited as she is who’s a master at throwing tennis balls.

Next, say good morning to Harley. Harley is a seven-year-old boy who is always up for a walk around the block and meeting new people. If you’re looking to get some more daily steps in, this pup can definitely help you out with that.

Lastly, we have this gorgeous girl Star. She’s been living at the shelter longer than she anticipated since she lost her owner a year ago. Now, she’s ready for a new forever family who will stick with her through her shy period so they can see her shine like her namesake.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Pancho, Rocky, and Dimaggio

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Latest News

While enjoying the complimentary breakfast, citizens engaged in a community forum and...
Lake City’s new police chief was hosted at the American Legion Post 57′s quarterly breakfast
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
india fest
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Two people only have minor injuries after a helicopter crash in Columbia County Saturday morning.
Two people injured after helicopter crash in Columbia County