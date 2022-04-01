Moore, Bryant headline Gators strong start at Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mother nature may have tried to delay the inevitable with a monsoon like rainfall that postponed the opening day of the Florida Relays, but all-world Gators long jumper, Jasmine Moore, couldn’t be stopped from winning her best event by the weather or her opponents.

Right out of the gate, on a picture perfect day, Moore posted the top mark of the afternoon by leaping an impressive 21′4.75 on her very first attempt in the women’s long jump. The 2022 SEC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year picked up right where she left off from her record setting performance in the long jump and triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Coming in second place was Moore’s teammate, Claire Bryant. Bryant recorded a distance of 21′2.75. Finishing in third was former Gators Track and Field member Yanis David. She is sponsored by Puma and jumped 20′11.75. With David’s third place finish, that capped off a complete sweep of the top-three spots by members of the orange and blue.

In the men’s long jump, Malcolm Clemens and Caleb Foster finished in third and fourth place. Clemens registered a jump of 25′0.5, while Foster was just a smidge behind Clemens with a distance of 24′11.75.

Not to be outdone, Mark Porter and Zach Godbold also took two of the top four spots in the men’s javelin. Porter hurled his spear 225 feet, as Godbold threw his javelin 208 feet.

The Florida Relays continue all day long on Saturday, April 2.

