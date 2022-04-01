NCFL voting rights activists are urging DeSantis to veto election bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many voting rights activists are taking a stand against what they call “anti-voter legislation.”

“Helping people get to the polls will be one issue. I mean some of these laws are making it difficult, especially for mail in ballots,” said Lynn Frazier, President of League of Women Voters of Alachua County.

Frazier is just one of many people concerned about the impacts of Senate Bill 524. It’s the latest voting bill meant to strengthen election security.

“League does not support the bills and we hope the governor will veto this latest bill,” said Frazier.

This comes as the League of Women Voters, along with more than 20 other organizations, sent a letter to Governor DeSantis asking him to veto the legislation.

The bill would change the name of “ballot drop boxes” to “secure ballot intake stations.” These secure ballot intake stations would be placed at the main office of the supervisor, at each permanent branch office of the supervisor, and at each early voting site.

The bill would also increase penalties for election law violations.

If a person collecting applications for an organization is found guilty of changing applications without consent, that organization will face a $1,000 fine for each altered application.

“There’s no evidence that I know of that elections are not secure. In fact, all the evidence is that the last set of elections were the most secure ever,” said Ray Mosely, Gainesville resident.

Another resident said he is in favor of strengthening voter ID laws, while keeping voting accessible to everyone.

“If there was some nefarious motive it could be used (to suppress the vote) but if the effort is genuinely to assure that only those who should be voting are voting, that’s appropriate,” said Larry Easton.

The bill would also require officials to update voter registration lists every year, instead of every other year.

The legislation is now headed to the governor’s desk.

