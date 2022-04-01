Parts of the Florida election law were struck down by a federal judge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal judge has struck down parts of a state election law sponsored by North Central Florida Senator Dennis Baxley.

The law tightened rules on mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and other voting methods.

TRENDING STORY: Two Yankeetown students are undergoing surgery after the bus crash in Levy County

In his ruling, Judge Mark Walker said the changes made it more difficult for black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters.

Republicans argue the legislation was needed to guard against voter fraud.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.