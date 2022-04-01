Starke police arrests man for unlawful sexual activity with a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County man is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Starke police are charging 20-year-old Dylan Parker with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

The arrest stems from an investigation that found Parker committed the act in Starke. He is being held on no bond.

