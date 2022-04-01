Advertisement

Taurean Green to join UF basketball staff

Florida's Taurean Green (11) drives around Ohio State guard Mike Conley Jr. (1) in the second...
Florida's Taurean Green (11) drives around Ohio State guard Mike Conley Jr. (1) in the second half during their men's championship basketball game at the Final Four in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Monday, April 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Taurean Green, starting point guard for the Florida Gators’ back-to-back NCAA championship basketball teams in 2006 & 2007, will be returning to Gainesville. New UF head coach Todd Golden said on the Field of 68 podcast on Friday that Green will be joining the program as Florida’s Director of Player Development.

After his decorated Gator career, Green went on to play professionally, primarily overseas, and retired only after the 2020-21 season. He then joined his former UF head coach, Billy Donovan, as a Player Development Coordinator with the Chicago Bulls. Donovan was among the coaches Golden consulted prior to taking the job at UF.

Golden said on the podcast Green will finish the NBA season with the Bulls before heading back to Florida.

