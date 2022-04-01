Taurean Green to join UF basketball staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Taurean Green, starting point guard for the Florida Gators’ back-to-back NCAA championship basketball teams in 2006 & 2007, will be returning to Gainesville. New UF head coach Todd Golden said on the Field of 68 podcast on Friday that Green will be joining the program as Florida’s Director of Player Development.

After his decorated Gator career, Green went on to play professionally, primarily overseas, and retired only after the 2020-21 season. He then joined his former UF head coach, Billy Donovan, as a Player Development Coordinator with the Chicago Bulls. Donovan was among the coaches Golden consulted prior to taking the job at UF.

Golden said on the podcast Green will finish the NBA season with the Bulls before heading back to Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.