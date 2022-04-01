Three teens are arrested for a fatal shooting at a convenience store in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Seven Days Food Store in North Ocala around 1:30pm last Friday a robbery turned into a murder with the suspects all being teenagers.

“Our investigation picked up from there where we were able to get video surveillance from the actual convenience store where this took place at. Which obviously jump-started this investigation,” said Detective Kyle Kern.

Ocala Police said the incident started when 18-year-old Leandre Cox texted another person about robbing Jacorie McCullough.

Then on that Friday both 14-year-olds Cedrick Bowie and Dave Foster Jr. tried to rob McCullough and a few minutes later Cox pulled the trigger.

David Thomas a resident of Ocala gave his thoughts on the incident.

“Two 14-year-olds they wouldn’t think about doing this on their own. They’re being led and pressured maybe, but it comes down to parental guidance a lot.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team was able to retrieve a handgun connected to the crime wrapped in a t-shirt and thrown in a nearby pond.

Detective Kern said young kids need to realize the consequences of the choices they’re making.

“As far as kids that are seeing what’s happening and seeing on social media this is a reality of what happens when you get mixed up with the wrong crowd it’s unfortunate but it is a reality.”

Kern added the community was a big help in leading to the arrest of all three teens.

Family and friends of McCullough will have a candlelight vigil at the store Sunday at 3pm.

