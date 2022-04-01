Advertisement

UF baseball team squanders ninth inning lead and falls to Georgia, 7-6

Teams combine for five ninth inning runs, Bulldogs get the last laugh
Florida pitcher Hunter Barco (12) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty...
Florida pitcher Hunter Barco (12) throws a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -The No. 14 Gator baseball team lost on a walk-off hit for the second time in SEC play on Thursday, falling 7-6 to Georgia as the No. 23 Bulldogs scored three runs to cap a wild top and bottom of the ninth inning at Foley Field. The Gators (18-8 overall) drop to 3-4 in conference play.

Prior to the Bulldogs’ ninth inning rally, Florida took a 6-4 lead, its first of the night, on Jud Fabian’s 11th homer of the season in the top of the ninth, a blast to left center with 2 outs. Mac Guscette also homered for the Gators, the first of his career. But the theatrics were only getting started.

Reliever Ryan Slater pitched 3 and two thirds innings, but with 2 outs in the ninth and a runner on first, he hit a batter to put Bulldogs on first and second, leading head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to go to the bullpen one more time. Blake Purnell entered the game with Florida still owning a 6-4 lead, but on his first pitch, Garrett Blaylock singled to cut the deficit to one run with 2 outs and runners at first and second. Then on Purnell’s next pitch, Josh McAllister’s third hit of the night brought home the tying and winning runs to give Georgia (20-6) the win. The Bulldogs move to 4-3 in SEC play.

Florida staff ace Hunter Barco started for the Gators and got a no-decision, allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits in 5 innings of work and striking out 6 batters. He also gave up 2 home runs.

The teams play the second game of their series on Friday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Latest News

Florida's Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia,...
Gators gymnastics qualifies for NCAA Championships with record setting-performance
Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. pose for a picture with friends at their inaugural golf...
Former Gators turn out for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament
Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. stand with friends at Mark Bostic Golf Course at the...
Former Gators turnout for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament
Santa Fe H.S., Friday
Santa Fe claims senior night win over GHS, 5-4
Sanrta Fe lax team scores on senior night, 504