UF baseball team squanders ninth inning lead and falls to Georgia, 7-6

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -The No. 14 Gator baseball team lost on a walk-off hit for the second time in SEC play on Thursday, falling 7-6 to Georgia as the No. 23 Bulldogs scored three runs to cap a wild top and bottom of the ninth inning at Foley Field. The Gators (18-8 overall) drop to 3-4 in conference play.

Prior to the Bulldogs’ ninth inning rally, Florida took a 6-4 lead, its first of the night, on Jud Fabian’s 11th homer of the season in the top of the ninth, a blast to left center with 2 outs. Mac Guscette also homered for the Gators, the first of his career. But the theatrics were only getting started.

Reliever Ryan Slater pitched 3 and two thirds innings, but with 2 outs in the ninth and a runner on first, he hit a batter to put Bulldogs on first and second, leading head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to go to the bullpen one more time. Blake Purnell entered the game with Florida still owning a 6-4 lead, but on his first pitch, Garrett Blaylock singled to cut the deficit to one run with 2 outs and runners at first and second. Then on Purnell’s next pitch, Josh McAllister’s third hit of the night brought home the tying and winning runs to give Georgia (20-6) the win. The Bulldogs move to 4-3 in SEC play.

Florida staff ace Hunter Barco started for the Gators and got a no-decision, allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits in 5 innings of work and striking out 6 batters. He also gave up 2 home runs.

The teams play the second game of their series on Friday night at 6 p.m.

