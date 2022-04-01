Advertisement

UFPD leaders accused of civil rights violations

By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of Alachua County’s NAACP chapter are helping University of Florida Police Department officers file racial discrimination claims.

Two claims have been filed with the Equal Economic Opportunity Commission, or EEOC against serious civil rights allegations. The Alachua NAACP and National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives made those claims public in a press release. The press release states:

“It has been alleged that black supervisors are disrespected, circumvented and in some cases advised that if they were not happy with their jobs, they should seek employment elsewhere, which is a violation of federal labor laws.”

Evelyn Foxx, President of the Alachua County branch of the NAACP, says that the environment perpetuated by UFPD Chief Linda Stump and the head of Human Resources at the department is concerning.

“The HR director even said to us if they don’t like the way things are being ran you can just leave,” said Foxx.

According to Foxx and Alachua NAACP Vice President Jamel Cheesborough, two officers are making the claims against the department. One has served with UFPD for over a decade and another recently left due to the alleged discrimination.

Foxx met with them and UFPD leadership in January. Foxx says she was shocked by their tone and his yet to recieve a formla response from the organization about the allegations. Cheesborough described the discrimnation through “Duty assignments, discipline, and promotions.”

“What we want is the outcome that makes it so that the officers, the woman in and the guys in blue are treated fairly and equal no matter what their sex, what their race, what their age. We do not want them discriminated against,” said Cheesborough.

TV20 reached out to UFPD, but we did not receive a statement. University of Florida officials responded to the claims with this statement:

“The University is aware of complaints that have been filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and denies their allegations. The University does not provide specific comments on pending litigation; however, it reaffirms its and the UF Police Department’s commitments to fostering and promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment where students and employees feel valued and respected.”

