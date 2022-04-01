UF’s Graduate Assistants United will be protesting at Tigert Hall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF’s Graduate Assistants United is holding a protest.

Graduate assistants are coming together to raise their voices against the university.

Their protest is in response to UF officials’ lack of response of holding another bargaining session with GAU.

They will be protesting at Tigert Hall at 4:30 p.m.

