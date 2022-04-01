Advertisement

UF’s Graduate Assistants United will be protesting at Tigert Hall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF’s Graduate Assistants United is holding a protest.

Graduate assistants are coming together to raise their voices against the university.

TRENDING STORY: Two Yankeetown students are undergoing surgery after the bus crash in Levy County

Their protest is in response to UF officials’ lack of response of holding another bargaining session with GAU.

They will be protesting at Tigert Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Nominations are now open for a Gainesville non-profit’s young leaders award.
Nominations for Lyfehouse young leader’s award are open for submission
Nominations are now open for a Gainesville non-profit’s young leaders award.
Nominations for Lyfehouse young leader’s award are open for submission
While enjoying the complimentary breakfast, citizens engaged in a community forum and...
Lake City’s new police chief was hosted at the American Legion Post 57′s quarterly breakfast
A Hawthorne man is behind bars for abusing a child.
Hawthorne man arrested after injuring child with a belt
A Hawthorne man is behind bars for abusing a child.
Hawthorne man arrested after injuring child with a belt