UF’s TREEO Center is hosting a ribbon-cutting for its new safety yard.
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new safety yard at the UF TREEO Center.
They broke ground on this project back in January and are excited to celebrate its completion.
In partnership with Santa Fe, they want this new addition to offer a safe and controlled hands-on training environment for students.
The ceremony will be held at UF’s TREEO Center at noon.
