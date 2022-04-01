UF’s TREEO Center is hosting a ribbon-cutting for its new safety yard.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new safety yard at the UF TREEO Center.

They broke ground on this project back in January and are excited to celebrate its completion.

In partnership with Santa Fe, they want this new addition to offer a safe and controlled hands-on training environment for students.

The ceremony will be held at UF’s TREEO Center at noon.

