“What’s up” with K-Country 4/1

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Beards and First Friday Artwalk.

We laughed and talked just about everything with Mr. Bob and Kathy.

Here’s what you missed when we chatted with K-Country.

RELATED STORY: “What’s up with K-Country 3/25

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.