AHDRA’s hosting their opening race weekend at the Gainesville Raceway

The event kicked off at the Gainesville raceway and organizers say this is the largest nitro-motorcycle show in the last 12 years.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AHDRA has eight races a year that open and close right here in Gainesville.

Seventeen different classes of bikes race at the track.

This race weekend is dedicated to Don Johnson, who built and raced these bikes for fifty years. He died last year.

“This being our first race. He was living in Florida. We thought it would be the perfect opportunity to honor him. But all weekend he is one our shirts. I traveled cross country with the man and you can talk with over one hundred racers here that he helped” said Bill Rowe, president of AHDRA racing.

Ticket purchases give motorcycle fans access to the pits, up close access to the bikes, and the opportunity to meet riders.

