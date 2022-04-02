Advertisement

Artists are mixing art and science to promote vaccine confidence among UF students

By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One group unveiled four uniquely designed murals titled “Work Covid Silly Gators” on UF’s campus with an educational purpose.

“We really wanted to link people to seeing this beautiful art piece to really making tangible efforts toward getting vaccinated” director of the mural project, Alexandra Rodriguez.

At the bottom of each mural is a QR code that will send spectators to vaccination sites nearby.

“It’s really modeled with what the CDC did with Living Walls Atlanta. We really wanted to being that idea here” said Rodriguez.

The murals were completed last week by local artists and unveiled at two vaccination clinics in partnership with Healthstreet at UF.

The director of the mural project saying mixing in art will change the way people will discuss Covid.

“Especially with everything feeling so stale talking about this. Having something that is innovative and drives discussion” said Rodriguez.

UF Center for Arts in Medicine helped fund the project.

