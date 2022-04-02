Aviation enthusiasts soared to Dixie County for the Fly-In, Cruise-In and Business Expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the biggest events in Dixie County is the Fly-In, Cruise-In, and Business Expo.

It brings people from all over the southeast to the Cross City Airport teaching them about aviation.

“Most people that come here have never been on an airplane, they’ve never seen airplanes fly. We’ve had Sikorsky aircraft come in and we’ve had flyovers from the Coast Guard, so it’s an exposure to the world that I don’t think the kids get,” said organizer Jeff Cary.

Families got the chance to ride inside a Tallahassee helicopter as well as look at different aircraft. While they learn what the aviation industry has to offer.

“A child could come out here and see a plane for the first time and that sparks something in him to want to become a pilot,” said vendor Gayle Ambrose.

Retired Air Force pilot Keith Baird has flown all over the world with President Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and he said there’s a pilot shortage so there are lots of opportunities for everyone.

“We loved the job because we got to see history made to take our leaders to go overseas to negotiate treaties. The things that we saw were a great opportunity to actually see history made.”

Kids walked away with smiles on their faces knowing one day that could be them flying in the sky.

