Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A video posted to social media shows the moment an 18 wheeler crashed into a Levy County school bus critically injuring two girls on Wednesday.

The video was posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page. The 10-second video shows the semi-truck headed north on U.S. Highway 19 and a bus is stopped in the road in front. The truck attempts to veer at the last moment colliding with the rear left side of the bus.

Five children were hurt in the crash. Three have been released from the hospital. The condition of the other two girls has moved from critical to serious.

