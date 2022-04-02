Advertisement

Gator baseball team struggles in the clutch, falls to Georgia again, 6-1

Mac Guscette went 3-for-4 in the loss; Florida ow 18-9 overall (3-5 SEC)
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game...
Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during warm-ups before an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -No. 23 Georgia broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and added three more in the eighth to hand No. 14 Florida its fourth straight SEC loss on Friday, 6-1. The Gators (18-9 overall, 3-5 SEC) scored their only run on Wyatt Langford’s 10th homer of the season, a solo shot in the top of the eighth.

Florida starter Brandon Sproat struck out a career-high eight batters but took the loss, allowing three earned runs and eight hits over six innings of work.

The Gators struggled in key situations at the plate. With the game still scoreless in the top of the sixth, Florida loaded the bases with nobody out but did not score. Trailing 3-0, UF also put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh, but Sterlin Thompson flied to left for out number two, and Mac Guscette was thrown out at home attempting to score for an inning-ending double play. The Gators managed eight hits in the game, including a 3-for-4 effort by Guscette.

Florida will seek to salvage one game out of the series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Righthander Garrett Milchin is expected to start for UF.

