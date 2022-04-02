Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a two year break due to the pandemic, the India Cultural and Education center welcomed all to Bo Diddley to experience the heritage, diversity and culture of India.

Attendees and vendors traveled from all over the country to celebrate the traditions of India Fest.

But the weather wasn’t in their favor.

“We’re from Atlanta, Georgia and we always come whenever it’s India Fest. But this weather going to make us a little bit here and there, but we’ll be fine.” said vendor, Ranjan Patel.

From authentic food to unique fashion and jewelry, the community still made the most of the event.

“Every year it was great dancers, wonderful clothes, you know, nice clothing and especially wonderful food” said the master of ceremonies, Amnaya Awasthi.

After months of preparation, singers and performers had high hopes the show would continue on.

“Maybe the rain will go away, maybe they’ll get a chance. So they have been preparing for months, especially the kids they have prepared dances.” said Gainesville resident, Neha Sharma.

Although rain and lightning in the area did put a pause on the festival, that didn’t stop everyone here from celebrating the Indian culture.

“It’s nature. We are blessed to have rain and if we have to come back again, we’ll come back again.” Awasthi.

As the rain poured throughout the afternoon, organizers decided to reschedule the event in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.