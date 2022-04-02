Marion County couple wanted by authorities after not relinquishing children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is on the run with three children after dodging sheriff’s deputies and DCF efforts to take the kids.

Marion County deputies are searching for 29-year old Jarrod LaDuke and 27-year old Ashley Winningham after both avoided county and state efforts for a well-being check on the three kids at their home in Citra.

The three children, 2-year old Titus, one-year-old Connor, and one-month-old Kelton LaDuke, are said to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

