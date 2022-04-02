Marion County couple wanted by authorities after not relinquishing children
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is on the run with three children after dodging sheriff’s deputies and DCF efforts to take the kids.
Marion County deputies are searching for 29-year old Jarrod LaDuke and 27-year old Ashley Winningham after both avoided county and state efforts for a well-being check on the three kids at their home in Citra.
The three children, 2-year old Titus, one-year-old Connor, and one-month-old Kelton LaDuke, are said to be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
