Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Latest News

While enjoying the complimentary breakfast, citizens engaged in a community forum and...
Lake City’s new police chief was hosted at the American Legion Post 57′s quarterly breakfast
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
india fest
Hundreds celebrated their culture at India Fest in Gainesville before rain cancelled the event
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
8-year-old boy dies after assault, possible strangulation by his mother, police say