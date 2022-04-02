Ocala teen arrested for shooting at three children and their mother

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was on March 19, when 17-year-old Jaquareous Duncan was at a stop sign standing next to a dodge ram pick truck near the intersection of NW 12th Ave. and NW 4th St.

That’s when he started shooting in the direction of a mother and her three children.

“There were police everywhere, on that block and that block they had everything pretty much surrounded. I think there was a helicopter flying around as well,” said Pastor Edward Bland.

The 911 call continued with the mother saying she was scared for her life.

“I got to leave sir I’m scared my kids are here I got to go, I can’t stay here.”

After the shots were fired Duncan got in the passenger seat of the truck and left.

“Later on our detectives were able to identify the shooter as Jaquareous Duncan and located him and arrested him,” said public information officer Jeff Walczak.

In recent weeks, Ocala Police have arrested four teenagers for shootings in the city and Pastor Bland had a message for all of them.

“It’s a path that’s going to lead them to one or two places that’s either dead or in prison. I don’t want them to be there, god and their family don’t want them to be there.”

No one was injured in the shooting and Duncan is being charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

