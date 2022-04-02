Advertisement

Santa Fe claims senior night win over GHS, 5-4

See-saw affair goes to Raiders
Santa Fe completes season series sweep of GHS
By Kevin Wells
Apr. 1, 2022
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -In a low-scoring affair that featured three ties, the Santa Fe boys lacrosse team took down rival GHS on Friday, 5-4 in the Raiders’ final regular season home game. Santa Fe reached 9-4 overall, while GHS dropped to 4-2.

Both of the Hurricanes’ losses this season have come against the Raiders. Tyson Geer struck for the go-ahead goal for Santa Fe late in the third quarter, while Drew Taylor added an insurance tally moments later to complete Santa Fe’s scoring total.

The Raiders take on St. Joseph Academy on Monday, while the Hurricanes take on Stanton Thursday.

