‘Slava Ukraini’: The Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on NCFL families

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 37 days the people of Ukraine have been fighting for their freedom. On February 24th Russia’s military invaded the neighboring country in Western Europe, causing millions of people to flee. They’re traveling to countries including Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria. A part of that ever-growing number is Maryna Lumia’s family.

“Thank you, God, that my brother got out with his four little kids, out of Ukraine. They left everything,” she said.

The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Lumia has lived in Ocala since 2004. TV20 spoke with her via video chat during the few minutes of downtime she had before picking her kids up from school. She described her situation as being filled with anxiety, depression, and worry.

“I can’t breathe,” said Lumia. “I don’t want to eat.”

All of the beautiful places she remembers are “being destroyed” she said. All of her family, friends, teachers, and neighbors are impacted by the conflict.

“Every day I talk to my dad and I hear the bombing,” she said through tears.

Her father lives in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He’s worked as a professor at the Kyiv National University for 50 years, Lumia said, adding he’s keeping in contact with his students and colleagues. It’s a seven-hour time difference between Florida and Ukraine, so Lumia often speaks with him at midnight or later.

Maryna Lumia, Ukrainian woman living in Ocala, FL since 2004

Messages from Western Europe are sent to Jeff Wade’s inbox on a regular basis. He’s the Lead Pastor at First Assembly of God Church in Ocala.

“Thank you for praying with us. The Ukraine crisis is becoming increasingly tragic,” he read aloud from his computer.

He said members of his church wanted to do something to help the people in Ukraine but questioned what they could do. About 10 years ago, he said, the church sent members to Poland and Hungary to build churches and schools, but they have not deployed this time yet.

They ultimately decided to collect financial donations to fund a non-profit. They ended up donating $3,500 to the non-profit Convoy of Hope.

“We love everyone and we want to make sure everybody is reached, people aren’t going without and somebody cares about them,” said Wade. “I think we’re all overwhelmed by what we’re seeing and it’s heartbreaking. There are some things that we can do.”

Convoy of Hope departs to La. for relief efforts. (Convoy of Hope)

With that money, the charity is able to provide medical supplies, sleeping bags, food, “and a lot of hygiene items,” Vice President of Public Engagement at Convoy of Hope, Ethan Forhetz said.

“Especially female hygiene items because most of the people coming out of Ukraine, the refugees are women and children so lots of baby supplies as well,” Forhetz said.

Convoy of Hope is an international faith-based organization with “a driving passion to feed the world.” The non-profit is also operating in eight countries surrounding Ukraine. Their main hub during this Russia-Ukraine war, Forhetz said, is a warehouse in Poland where they’re receiving supplies and taking them into Ukraine.

“We’re beefing up our presence in Romania currently because we see in the near future, [it] as the next beachhead for where refugees will be going,” said Forhetz.

Wade also told TV20, First Assembly is supporting different missionaries abroad including the Brinegar family. Zach and Carrie, with their two children, live in Vienna, Austria. The husband and wife are Missionary Pastors at the Vienna Christian Center. For the past three weeks, they’ve been helping refugees in any way they can.

“We fed them, kept them in a safe place overnight because they were passing through to another location in Germany,” Carrie said describing the first wave of about 50 or so Ukrainians they helped, “Well, that kind of just opened the heart of everybody here.”

So they decided to make a plan with other pastors at church to help more people. Carrie said they decided to close the on-site cafe to the public and only feed refugees.

“Today I went and there were probably 250 people there for lunch,” said Carrie.

Carrie and her husband Zach live in Vienna, Austria. They are helping Ukraine refugees.

According to reporting from BBC News, an “estimated 6.5 million people are thought to be displaced inside the war-torn country.”

Lumia said she had many friends that are Russian but hasn’t spoken to them in weeks. She said she does feel some relief knowing that there are people out there trying to help people like those in her family. But for now, praying is what she and many in the world will continue to do.

“Slava Ukraini,” Lumia said.

