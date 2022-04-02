Suwannee County woman behind bars after submitting a fraudulent check

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Suwannee County, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee County woman is behind bars after it was discovered she submitted a fraudulent check worth more than 5,000 dollars.

FDLE agents say they only found this out because the fraudulent money was stolen by a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop last year.

39-year-old Mary Morgan is charged with one count of scheme to defraud.

Agents say last July deputy Ruslan Lipelis stole the money from her during a stop. He was later arrested for that crime and sentenced to 3 years on probation and a fine.

While investigating the deputy, agents found out Morgan had also illegally obtained the money.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.