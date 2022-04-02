Trenton holds off St. Francis for third straight baseball win, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton baseball team scored a pair of first inning runs and added a key insurance tally in the top of the sixth to beat St. Francis, 4-1 on Friday. The Tigers collected their third straight victory and reached 7-5 for the season. The Wolves dropped to 6-5.

Colby Wilson struck for an RBI single in the top of the first for the Tigers, extending their lead to 2-0. Trenton tacked on run number three on a wild pitch later in the game.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Mason Bell delivered the Wolves’ lone RBI of the day, a triple that brought home Darion Medley. The St. Francis rally was stopped there, however, and the Tigers scored the game’s final run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Johnny Scott.

Trenton aims to extend its winning streak to four on Monday at home versus Newberry. St. Francis looks to bounce back Monday at home versus Countryside Christian.

