Two people injured after helicopter crash in Columbia County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people only have minor injuries after a helicopter crash in Columbia County Saturday morning.

According to county sheriff’s office officials, the crash happened near State Road 47 and Sedgefield Lane around 10:45 Saturday morning.

Both people involved were alert when EMS responded.

They were transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING STORY: Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.