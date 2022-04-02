Two people injured after helicopter crash in Columbia County
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people only have minor injuries after a helicopter crash in Columbia County Saturday morning.
According to county sheriff’s office officials, the crash happened near State Road 47 and Sedgefield Lane around 10:45 Saturday morning.
Both people involved were alert when EMS responded.
They were transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries.
The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.
