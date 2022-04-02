Advertisement

UF softball team edged out by Auburn in series opener, 3-1

Florida comes away empty in last at-bat, leaves bases loaded
Kendra Falby running bases during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament vs. James Madison...
Kendra Falby running bases during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament vs. James Madison on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The No. 7 Gator softball team left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh and took a 3-1 loss to No. 17 Auburn to begin a three-game SEC series on Friday night. Florida (28-6, 5-5 SEC) managed six hits in the game and left eight runners on base. Cheyenne Lindsey accounted for Florida’s only RBI, a sixth inning sacrifice fly.

Auburn, which came into the weekend with 54 home runs to rank second in the SEC, scored all three of its runs via the long ball, thanks to a two-run shot by Aspyn Godwin in the fourth and a solo blast by Nelia Peralta in the fifth. The Tigers (29-4 overall, 7-3 SEC) took a series opener from the Gators for the first time since 2005.

Elizabeth Hightower pitched six innings for Florida, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine batters.

Down 3-1 in the seventh, Florida loaded the bases with one away but Auburn reliever Shelby Lowe struck out Hannah Adams and Charla Echols to end the game. The two teams play game two of their series Saturday at 3 p.m.

